Salute Our Vets: United States Marine Corps Veteran Lance Corporal Andrew Miller

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In November, News 12 is highlighting local Veterans across our area in Salute Our Vets sponsored by Texoma Dentures and Implants. This week we are spotlighting United States Marine Corps Veteran Lance Corporal Andrew Miller.

After graduating from Sherman High School Andrew Miller knew he wanted to do something bigger with his life.

“I heard it was the toughest branch so I wanted to challenge myself, you know I’m always up for a challenge so why not, and so they accepted me and I did it,” Lance Corporal Miller said.

Enlisting in 2008 Lance Corporal Miller went to the West Coast where he was stationed in San Diego to complete training.

“There’s a reason why they are called the few and the proud, it was a lot of fun while I was in though,” Lance Corporal Miller said.

Due to an injury, he was medical honorably discharged.

“If I could physically hold up to the physical task, I would still be in till this day but yeah it was a lot of fun while I was in,” Lance Corporal Miller said.

When asked about his favorite memories, the list goes on.

“There’s so many, obviously making friendships from a lot of people from all over the world, we’ve done ‘Lets Make A Deal’ the game show, we were a part of that for a little while, just meeting a lot of different people with different backgrounds was amazing, standing guard for some of the you know you got your secretaries of defense and all that stuff and when they fly in.. it was just a different experience that nobody else will say they’ve ever done before,” Lance Corporal Miller said.

Along with the other Veterans I interviewed for Salute Our Vets, Lance Corporal Miller said leadership is one of the biggest life lessons he learned.

“Whatever MOS you choose if you decide to join, make sure that it’s transferable to the rest of the world when you get out, that’s a big thing for post-military life like you want something you can transfer into civilian life,” Lance Corporal Miller said.

