Talk of the Town: Chickasaw Nation Holiday Events

Lona Barrick with the Chickasaw Nation told Brenda about all of the events.
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(KXII) - The Chickasaw Nation is hosting many events this holiday season.

The Hushtola’ Art Market is on December 9-10 at WinStar Casino in Thackerville. Elite First American art and artists will be showcased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hushtola’ Art Market is free and open to the public.

You can also catch holiday movies all month long at the McSwain Theatre.

For a full list of Chickasaw Nation holiday events, click here.

