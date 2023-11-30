Talk of the Town: Chickasaw Nation Holiday Events
Lona Barrick with the Chickasaw Nation told Brenda about all of the events.
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(KXII) - The Chickasaw Nation is hosting many events this holiday season.
The Hushtola’ Art Market is on December 9-10 at WinStar Casino in Thackerville. Elite First American art and artists will be showcased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hushtola’ Art Market is free and open to the public.
You can also catch holiday movies all month long at the McSwain Theatre.
For a full list of Chickasaw Nation holiday events, click here.
