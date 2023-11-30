Wish List
Texas A&M-Commerce defeats Dallas Christian 100-48

Led by Jerome Brewer Jr.’s 18 points, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions defeated the Dallas Christian Crusaders 100-48 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Jerome Brewer Jr. had 18 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 100-48 victory over Dallas Christian on Wednesday night.

Brewer was 7 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Lions (4-5). Kalen Williams scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Evan Phelps had 11 points and was 4 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

Ny'gel Boozer finished with 11 points for the Crusaders. Nick Lancit added six points for Dallas Christian. In addition, Yuot Gai had five points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

