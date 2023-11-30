Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

USC’s Bronny James cleared by doctors for return to basketball 4 months after cardiac arrest

Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Brown, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has been cleared by doctors for a full return to basketball four months after suffering a cardiac arrest, and the Southern California freshman is expected to make his collegiate debut soon.

A James family spokesperson said in a statement Thursday that the 19-year-old will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week and resume practice next week. He will be able to play in games “soon after,” it said.

“What soon means, I don’t know,” coach Andy Enfield said after USC’s win over Eastern Washington on Wednesday night. “It’s not my decision.”

James didn’t participate in pregame warmups and he didn’t join his teammates on the bench until late in the first half of their 106-78 rout. He joked and smiled with the other reserves and he stood at the rear of the huddles during timeouts.

The Trojans (5-2) play No. 11 Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Saturday. Their next home game is Dec. 10 against Long Beach State, a day the Los Angeles Lakers are off, which could allow LeBron James to watch his namesake son’s debut. After that, the Trojans hit the road for four straight games.

USC fell out of the AP Top 25 poll this week after a two-point loss to Oklahoma last week.

“We didn’t anticipate half our team being hurt for the first 2 1/2 to 3 weeks of the season,” Enfield said, citing injuries to Boogie Ellis and Kobe Johnson. “Bronny’s been out and we have no guards left, we have very limited guards.”

While James will be a welcome addition to USC’s rotation, he’ll need time to acclimate to game action. He has been on the court for pregame warmups twice in recent weeks, doing some rebounding and taking shots but also watching his teammates. He’s also been at practices.

James need look no further than teammate Vincent Iwuchukwu for inspiration. The 7-foot-1 sophomore suffered a cardiac arrest in July 2022. He began limited practice last December and made his debut in January. He played in 14 games last season, averaging 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Iwuchukwu was the top player off the bench Wednesday night, with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

James was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable. He suffered a cardiac arrest in July during a workout at Galen Center.

James was a McDonald’s All-American just like his father. The 6-foot-3 guard played at Sierra Canyon School in the Chatsworth section of Los Angeles and chose to stay close to home in picking USC.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramon Perez, and Raymond Ross, inmates who escaped Fannin County Jail, are back in custody.
Both escaped Fannin County inmates in custody
A heavy law enforcement presence descended on an Inn in Denison on Tuesday night.
Fugitive search ends with no arrests in Denison
There was a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Ardmore Tuesday night.
Ardmore police investigate homicide; apartment search for fugitive ends without arrest
The city started the demolition process of an apartment complex and an old motel.
Sherman demolishing two dilapidated buildings
Ardmore police investigating after woman found shot, killed on H St. NW
Ardmore police investigating after woman found shot, killed on H St. NW

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Blinken urges Israel to comply with international law and spare civilians in war against Hamas
A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on Wednesday,...
More Israeli hostages freed by Hamas as truce in Gaza lasts another day
Sec. of State Tony Blinken in Israel Thursday with Israeli and Palestinian leaders as a...
Tenuous truce: Israel, Hamas face key deadline
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Japan suspends its Osprey flights after the fatal crash of a US Air Force aircraft