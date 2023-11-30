Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Water off for many after outage in Hugo

The water is still off for thousands of people in Hugo after a planned outage overnight to...
The water is still off for thousands of people in Hugo after a planned outage overnight to repair a water line.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - The water is still off for thousands of people in Hugo after a planned outage overnight to repair a water line.

The city said the initial repair was made, but then crews ran into another break in the line.

Some people are without water, and others may be experiencing low pressure.

A city-wide boil order has been issued, so when water comes back on, residents will need to boil it until officials say that it is safe to drink again.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramon Perez, and Raymond Ross, inmates who escaped Fannin County Jail, are back in custody.
Both escaped Fannin County inmates in custody
A heavy law enforcement presence descended on an Inn in Denison on Tuesday night.
Fugitive search ends with no arrests in Denison
There was a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Ardmore Tuesday night.
Ardmore police investigate homicide; apartment search for fugitive ends without arrest
The city started the demolition process of an apartment complex and an old motel.
Sherman demolishing two dilapidated buildings
Ardmore police investigating after woman found shot, killed on H St. NW
Ardmore police investigating after woman found shot, killed on H St. NW

Latest News

The Chickasaw Nation is hosting many events this holiday season.
Talk of the Town: Chickasaw Nation Holiday Events
The City of Sherman announced that because of rainy weather, Thursday night’s Christmas tree...
Rain cancels Sherman Christmas tree lighting
The Chickasaw Nation is hosting many events this holiday season.
Talk of the Town: Chickasaw Nation Holiday Events
Three children injured in crash near Madill