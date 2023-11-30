Water off for many after outage in Hugo

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - The water is still off for thousands of people in Hugo after a planned outage overnight to repair a water line.

The city said the initial repair was made, but then crews ran into another break in the line.

Some people are without water, and others may be experiencing low pressure.

A city-wide boil order has been issued, so when water comes back on, residents will need to boil it until officials say that it is safe to drink again.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.