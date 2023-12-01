Ardmore Police make murder arrest

Wish List
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police said they made an arrest in a murder that was discovered Tuesday.

Sherl Batise, 50, was booked into the Carter County Jail Thursday night on first degree murder, and Sgt. Jake Glazner, told News 12 that it is related to the death of Linderal Petties, 30.

Petties was found shot to death in a home on H Street North West early Tuesday morning.

Glazner said it is still under investigation, but they are still looking for at least one other suspect.

