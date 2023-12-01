Wish List
Ardmore Police still looking for suspect in several shootings

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said they’re looking for Jason Javon Franklin for his involvement in multiple shootings in Ardmore.
By Drury Vaughan and KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The search for 37-year-old Jason Javon Franklin continues in Ardmore Thursday.

“Mr. Franklin has several warrants out for his arrest, we are currently investigating several shootings that occurred in our city that Mr. Franklin is listed as a suspect in,” Captain Henry said.

U.S. Marshals and Ardmore Police made an attempt to contact Franklin from his residence Tuesday night, but he was not found.

“Mr. Franklin has a lot of family and friends, he has a lot of ties here in Ardmore, so he could still be in the Ardmore area, but he also has ties in Oklahoma City and possibly Lawton, and so we are constantly fielding leads and following information that we’re getting from the public.”

Captain Henry said Franklin has a history of violent offenses, and is considered to be an armed and dangerous threat to the public.

“We do know that he possesses firearms, we do know that he does take part in organized criminal activity, most of that is dealing with gangs.”

Captain Henry said U.S. Marshals and Carter County have issued multiple warrants for his arrest.

“One of his arrest warrants is for burglary, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and possession of stolen property.”

Police urge the public to not approach Franklin and to call 911 if you have any information about his location.

Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Thursday, November 30, 2023

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said they're looking for Jason Javon Franklin for his...
