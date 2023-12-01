A+ Athlete: Landon Lewis, S&S

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Landon Lewis from S&S High School.

Landon, who has been on the A/B honor roll all four years of high school, currently holds a GPA of 3.08. He’s the Student Council Class President, placed 1st in his class at the 2023 Grayson County Fair, and has acquired CPR and First Aid certifications during his time at S&S.

“It’s nice to have somebody who’s engaged and energized,” said S&S Science Teacher Jordan Alvarado. “I feel like Landon really cares about school, not only academics, but also sports. You can kind of tell whenever he’s in class he’s trying to work hard on those academics, but he also wants everybody to kind of be a part of the family that S&S has.”

“My mom and parents always make sure I have good grades,” said Lewis. “Obviously, they help me out and make sure I stay straight. But man, I try to just find the right balance of making sure I have time to work out and do everything I need to with athletics and also have time to do my homework and study for tests and everything like that.”

As an athlete, the grind continues for Landon. Competing in three sports for the Rams. Earning the school MVP award in Golf, all-district and Silver Slugger awards in Baseball, while also adding all-district and the title of team captain for S&S Football.

“He has no problem stepping up and being that vocal leader, which is what you need,” said S&S Football head coach Jeff Hill. “Then of course, his actions on the field play a big part of him leading on both sides of the ball, special teams, not hardly ever coming off the field or wanting to come off the field. Just having that tough mentality.”

“I’ve played sports forever, sports have been a big part of my life,” said Lewis. “It taught me a lot of things, how to be a leader, how to show up on time because you always need to do that. But sports have been in my life forever and I love it.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.