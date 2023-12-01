Wish List
Austin College Climate Ambassadors attend United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai

By Kayla Holt
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Hand picked by the United Nations to represent Austin college, a group of the school’s ‘Climate Ambassadors’ attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

“Cop 28 is this big international climate change conference where we have international delegates coming from all over the world to convene and talk about climate change policy,” Austin College Climate Ambassador, Jed McPike explained.

On campus, other students take in what was discussed at the conference.

After a competitive interview process, a select few were chosen to be official observers.

“In other words, they can help report out what they’re seeing and give a different voice to the activities of the negotiations,” Austin College Associate Professor of Environmental Studies and Biology, Keith Kisselle stated.

Surrounded by world leaders, the ambassadors were able to experience how policies come to be.

One pressing topic, the “loss and damage fund”, one of the first things the UN agreed to set up at the conference.

“It’s these funds that developing countries and countries that have historically emitted the most carbon emissions are going to be putting money into as aid for mitigation to developing nations and, you know, people who need that money,” Austin College Climate Ambassador, Robert Cagle said.

The ambassadors say its a step in the right direction.

“It’s maybe not enough soon enough, but we are moving in the right, the right direction and everybody can be a part of that,” Kisselle concluded.

Next week another group of Austin College Climate Ambassadors will head to Dubai as observers.

