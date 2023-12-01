Wish List
Denison homeowners repairing damage after lightning strikes tree

At about noon on Thursday, homeowner Kenneth Saras was out to lunch when his phone started blowing up.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - At about noon on Thursday, homeowner Kenneth Saras was out to lunch when his phone started blowing up.

“All my alarms were going off,” Saras said.

Then he got a phone call from his wife.

“She went outside and was like, ‘Something hit the house,’ and hung up the phone.”

Saras says that after he got home, it was even worse than he had imagined. There was a giant hunk of wood inside his house.

“It almost hit a gas line, but it didn’t.”

Saras said he’s been trying to ask his neighbor to cut down the tree for months.

“Both those trees are his, and last night I went to his door and knocked on the door to ask him, and he didn’t answer,” Saras said. “So I’m just going to have to, I guess, do it myself.”

Fortunately and ironically for Saras, he actually works in insurance, so he knows the protocol from here on out.

“This is what I deal with every day when I’m working,” Saras said. “Houses like this that get destroyed by a tree or a tornado or a fire or whatever.”

However, he says this is the first time his role has been reversed.

“I’ve never had to file a claim for myself and I’ve done thousands of claims.”

As for now, for Saras and his neighbors, it’s cleanup time.

