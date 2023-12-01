Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Dylan Mulvaney makes Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ list

FILE -- Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont...
FILE -- Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Forbes has released its annual “30 Under 30″ list this week.

On Tuesday, the business magazine released its 2023 list of 30 notable people under 30 years old making their mark in such areas as art and style, media, music and sports.

And TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney made this year’s list.

Mulvaney, an actress and LGBTQ+ activist, made an estimated $2 million last year, according to Forbes.

The 26-year-old gained viral fame with her “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series which documented her gender transition. It reportedly drew more than 1 billion views.

“Whether somebody’s trans or not, I just hope they can watch my videos and feel inspired to unlock a new part of themselves,” Forbes quoted Mulvaney.

The LGBTQ+ activist found herself at the center of an unexpected controversy earlier this year after a paid partnership with Bud Light sparked a widespread boycott of the brand.

However, Forbes reports she also landed partnerships with companies like Nike and MAC.

The magazine added Mulvaney to its list for being one of the most influential social media creators.

Forbes’ entire “30 Under 30″ list can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramon Perez, and Raymond Ross, inmates who escaped Fannin County Jail, are back in custody.
Both escaped Fannin County inmates in custody
A heavy law enforcement presence descended on an Inn in Denison on Tuesday night.
Fugitive search ends with no arrests in Denison
There was a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Ardmore Tuesday night.
Ardmore police investigate homicide; apartment search for fugitive ends without arrest
The city started the demolition process of an apartment complex and an old motel.
Sherman demolishing two dilapidated buildings
Ardmore police investigating after woman found shot, killed on H St. NW
Ardmore police investigating after woman found shot, killed on H St. NW

Latest News

Law enforcement who took the stand the past two days doesn’t believe that to be true as there...
Former Texas Ranger takes the stand in Grayson Co. murder trial
The Chickasaw Nation is hosting many events this holiday season.
Talk of the Town: Chickasaw Nation Holiday Events
The water is still off for thousands of people in Hugo after a planned outage overnight to...
Water off for many after outage in Hugo
The City of Sherman announced that because of rainy weather, Thursday night’s Christmas tree...
Rain cancels Sherman Christmas tree lighting
The Chickasaw Nation is hosting many events this holiday season.
Talk of the Town: Chickasaw Nation Holiday Events