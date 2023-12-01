Wish List
The E-Z Mart in Durant temporarily closed after a potential hazard

The store is clear to re-open after three employees were sent to the emergency room.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The store is clear to re-open after three employees were sent to the emergency room.

Thursday afternoon, the E-Z Mart on First Street in Durant was busy.

Some witnesses said they saw police cars, ambulances, fire trucks, and yellow tape surrounding the store.

The Durant Police Department told News 12 that it started when the store received a suspicious package that came from a vendor that the store is not familiar with.

Two of the three employees got sick after opening the package that appeared to be filled with trash. All three were taken to the E-R.

The package was collected by authorities for further investigation.

Police said there were no detectable hazardous materials or fumes on or in the package or in the area where it was opened.

Police have not ruled out the contents of the package causing the employees’ illness, and believe they have isolated any potential hazardous items.

As of now, the employees are stable and healthy, and the store has been turned back over to management and is in preparation to re-open for business.

