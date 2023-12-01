Former Texas Ranger takes the stand in Grayson Co. murder trial

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Law enforcement who took the stand Thursday believe Jeremy O’bar was in or near the bed when he was first shot.

You’ll remember on June 19, 2020, Watson called 911 after shooting O’bar to death.

He told police that he found him in his house and the victim lunged towards him.

Law enforcement who took the stand the past two days doesn’t believe that to be true as there were two bullet holes found in the pillows, that then went through the headboard of the bed.

Additionally, white “fuzzy” material was found in one of O’bars’ wounds, that same material is seen in the bed coming out of the pillows.

Thursday former Texas Ranger Brad Oliver who assisted in this case said three additional bullet holes were found near the bottom of the door where O’bars’ body was found.

Oliver said this implies that Watson was tracking O’bar from when he was near or on the bed to the ground, while Watson told police O’bar was standing up straight in front of him the whole time.

Throughout the three days trial, we learned that Watson’s ex-wife Elizabeth was living with him, while also having relations with O’bar.

Watson was upset by this and told Elizabeth that he’d kill him if he showed up to the house again.

At the end of this trial, the jury will decide if they believe Watson shot O’bar in self-defense or if he is guilty of murder.

We will continue to cover this trial.

