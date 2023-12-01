Human remains found in Broken Bow area house

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) -The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is asking questions after finding burnt human remains in a house east of Broken Bow Thursday.

According to the McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, the search for Broken Bow man Willis Marshall, 32, who has been missing since November 3, led authorities to the home.

Deputies arrested the property owner Marvin Bray, and he is being held in the McCurtain County Jail.

The body has not been identified, and authorities can not confirm if the body is Marshall’s.

If you have any information about Marshall or his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call the Broken Bow Police Department at 580-584-3310.

