Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Kitten rescued from median wall of busy interstate, gets new home

Firefighters rescued a frightened kitten stranded on the median wall of Interstate 285.
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A scared kitten was saved from its dangerous perch along Interstate 285 this week and has a new home thanks to a DeKalb County Fire Rescue crew.

Capt. Almedin Kulo and crew members Joshua Andrews, Jesse Cole and Stephen Krick were responding to hazmat calls Monday when they spotted the small white kitten shivering on the median wall of the busy highway.

They decided to stop and pull the frightened feline to safety.

The kitten has since been adopted by the mother of Tyson Lewis, a DeKalb senior firefighter, who’d recently lost her cat.

A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to...
A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to firefighters in DeKalb County, Georgia.(DeKalb County Fire Rescue)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children injured in crash near Madill
Ardmore police investigating after woman found shot, killed on H St. NW
Ardmore police investigating after woman found shot, killed on H St. NW
The store is clear to re-open after three employees were sent to the emergency room.
Durant convenience store temporarily closes after potential hazard
Inmates Ramon Perez and Raymond Ross escaped from the Fannin County Jail Saturday night,...
Fannin County Jail escapees in custody after four-day manhunt
The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is asking questions after finding burnt human remains in...
Human remains found in Broken Bow area house

Latest News

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said they’re looking for Jason Javon Franklin for his...
Ardmore Police still looking for suspect in several shootings
FILE - American Airlines planes sit stored at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
The family of a teenage girl who says she discovered a camera in an airplane bathroom is suing American Airlines
Patrol officers with the Hayward Police Department rescued four puppies that were abandoned...
Officers rescue abandoned puppies stranded outside grocery store in frigid conditions
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93