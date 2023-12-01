McAlester Police K-9 officer dies

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - The McAlester Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Hunter, who served the department for more than seven years.

On Facebook, the department announced that K-9 Hunter, a Belgian Malinois, was put to rest Thursday after complications from a stroke.

K-9 Hunter served with his handler Sgt. Chuck Sutterfield, and he helped with drug arrests.

The City of McAlester and the Police Department regretfully announce that Hunter, the Belgian Malinois who served more... Posted by McAlester Police Department on Thursday, November 30, 2023

