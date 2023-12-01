Wish List
McAlester Police K-9 officer dies

The McAlester Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Hunter, who served the department for more than seven years.
The McAlester Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Hunter, who served the department for more than seven years.(McAlester Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - The McAlester Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Hunter, who served the department for more than seven years.

On Facebook, the department announced that K-9 Hunter, a Belgian Malinois, was put to rest Thursday after complications from a stroke.

K-9 Hunter served with his handler Sgt. Chuck Sutterfield, and he helped with drug arrests.

Posted by McAlester Police Department on Thursday, November 30, 2023

