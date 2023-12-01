Reward offered for help solving Antlers homicide

ANTLERS, Okla. (KXII) - Authorities in Oklahoma are hoping that a reward will help lead to an arrest in the unsolved murder of an elderly woman in Antlers.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that they are offering $10,000 for information that will lead to an arrest and conviction in the case of the death of Gladys Land, 95, in late August.

Land and her 73-year-old daughter were brutally beaten after someone broke into their home near East Main and Northeast D streets.

Land’s daughter is still recovering from the attack.

OSBI encourages anyone with information to contact them by calling them at 580-298-5525 or emailing them at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

OSBI OFFERING REWARD IN ANTLERS HOMICIDE CASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: DECEMBER 1, 2023 ANTLERS, OK – The Oklahoma State... Posted by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation - Authorized Page on Friday, December 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.