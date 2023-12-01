Wish List
Talk of the Town: Gainesville Swing Orchestra presents A Swingin’ Christmas!

Dean Patterson and Gabrielle Fletcher sat down with Brenda to talk about A Swingin’ Christmas.
Dean Patterson and Gabrielle Fletcher sat down with Brenda to talk about A Swingin' Christmas.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Swing Orchestra is gearing up for their annual Christmas concert.

Head out to North Texas Central College on Sunday for an afternoon of holiday cheer!

Tickets are available at the door (youth: $5, adult: $10).

Purchase your tickets TODAY or purchase at the door this Sunday!

Posted by Gainesville Swing Orchestra on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

