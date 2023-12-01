Talk of the Town: Gainesville Swing Orchestra presents A Swingin’ Christmas!
Dean Patterson and Gabrielle Fletcher sat down with Brenda to talk about A Swingin’ Christmas.
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Swing Orchestra is gearing up for their annual Christmas concert.
Head out to North Texas Central College on Sunday for an afternoon of holiday cheer!
Tickets are available at the door (youth: $5, adult: $10).
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.