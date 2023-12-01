Wish List
Tickets on sale for Sherman High School’s production of ‘Oklahoma!’

After controversy that caught national attention, the show will go on for Sherman High...
After controversy that caught national attention, the show will go on for Sherman High School’s production of ‘Oklahoma!’(Erin Pellet)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After controversy that caught national attention, the show will go on for Sherman High School’s production of ‘Oklahoma!’

On Friday, Sherman High School announced that tickets for the play are now on sale.

The play will run from January 19th through the 21st.

The play was initially canceled after the school announced student actors would lose their roles over a new gender rule.

The Sherman School Board voted to re-instate the play with its original cast following outrage from the community.

