Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Two arrested after being caught during Love County break in

Hannah Roe and Trevon Inlow were arrested after an attempted home break in early Friday...
Hannah Roe and Trevon Inlow were arrested after an attempted home break in early Friday morning in Rubottom.(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUBOTTOM, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were arrested after an attempted home break in early Friday morning in Rubottom.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said that homeowners called 911 saying that a group of people were trying to break into their home, and they were holding two of the suspects at gunpoint.

Hannah Roe and Trevon Inlow were arrested, and they also admitted to more burglaries in Marietta.

Two other suspects ran from the scene, and authorities are searching for them.

Last night was the night to catch Burglars in Love County. Undersheriff Daniel responded to a burglar call in the...

Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Thursday, November 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children injured in crash near Madill
The store is clear to re-open after three employees were sent to the emergency room.
Durant convenience store temporarily closes after potential hazard
Ardmore police investigating after woman found shot, killed on H St. NW
Ardmore police investigating after woman found shot, killed on H St. NW
The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is asking questions after finding burnt human remains in...
Human remains found in Broken Bow area house
Inmates Ramon Perez and Raymond Ross escaped from the Fannin County Jail Saturday night,...
Fannin County Jail escapees in custody after four-day manhunt

Latest News

After controversy that caught national attention, the show will go on for Sherman High...
Tickets on sale for Sherman High School’s production of ‘Oklahoma!’
Hand picked by the United Nations to represent Austin college, a group of the school’s...
Austin College Climate Ambassadors attend United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai
Ardmore Police said they arrested Sherl Batise, 50, in connection with a murder that was...
Ardmore Police make murder arrest
The Gainesville Swing Orchestra is gearing up for their annual Christmas concert.
Talk of the Town: Gainesville Swing Orchestra presents A Swingin’ Christmas!