Two arrested after being caught during Love County break in

RUBOTTOM, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were arrested after an attempted home break in early Friday morning in Rubottom.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said that homeowners called 911 saying that a group of people were trying to break into their home, and they were holding two of the suspects at gunpoint.

Hannah Roe and Trevon Inlow were arrested, and they also admitted to more burglaries in Marietta.

Two other suspects ran from the scene, and authorities are searching for them.

Last night was the night to catch Burglars in Love County. Undersheriff Daniel responded to a burglar call in the... Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Thursday, November 30, 2023

