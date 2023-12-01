Two arrested after being caught during Love County break in
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RUBOTTOM, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were arrested after an attempted home break in early Friday morning in Rubottom.
The Love County Sheriff’s Office said that homeowners called 911 saying that a group of people were trying to break into their home, and they were holding two of the suspects at gunpoint.
Hannah Roe and Trevon Inlow were arrested, and they also admitted to more burglaries in Marietta.
Two other suspects ran from the scene, and authorities are searching for them.
