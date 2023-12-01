Sherman ISD talks community input on new stadium, land donation for new elementary campus

Sherman ISD shares progress on new multi-purpose stadium, plus what's going on with the land that was donated to the district.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD wants the community to help design the district’s new multi-purpose stadium.

“We took their input and designed some initial concepts about what the stadium would look like aesthetically in locations of bands, locations with drill teams, location of cheers,” Sherman ISD Athletic Director Jeff Cordell said.

275 responses came in, and the district said they’re listening.

“We got anywhere from, hey, we need more seating. We think there’s too much parking. Is there going to be a handicap accessibility where the concession stands, where is band is going to sit,” Cordell continued.

Another project that’s underway for Sherman ISD is a brand new elementary school, and the best part is, the land was donated to Sherman ISD.

“22 acres for one of their new flagship elementary schools, here in Heritage Ranch,” President of Covenant Development, Ryan Johnson explained.

He said the school will be a great fit for the single-family homes that he’s building nearby.

“Just looking at the residents moving into Heritage Ranch, we feel that having an elementary school campus within our development will greatly enhance the desirability to live here,” Johnson explained.

An update to the stadium design and the new elementary school design will be presented at the next Sherman ISD board meeting on December 18th.

