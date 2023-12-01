Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman ISD talks community input on new stadium, land donation for new elementary campus

By Kayla Holt
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sherman ISD shares progress on new multi-purpose stadium, plus what's going on with the land that was donated to the district.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD wants the community to help design the district’s new multi-purpose stadium.

“We took their input and designed some initial concepts about what the stadium would look like aesthetically in locations of bands, locations with drill teams, location of cheers,” Sherman ISD Athletic Director Jeff Cordell said.

275 responses came in, and the district said they’re listening.

“We got anywhere from, hey, we need more seating. We think there’s too much parking. Is there going to be a handicap accessibility where the concession stands, where is band is going to sit,” Cordell continued.

Another project that’s underway for Sherman ISD is a brand new elementary school, and the best part is, the land was donated to Sherman ISD.

“22 acres for one of their new flagship elementary schools, here in Heritage Ranch,” President of Covenant Development, Ryan Johnson explained.

He said the school will be a great fit for the single-family homes that he’s building nearby.

“Just looking at the residents moving into Heritage Ranch, we feel that having an elementary school campus within our development will greatly enhance the desirability to live here,” Johnson explained.

An update to the stadium design and the new elementary school design will be presented at the next Sherman ISD board meeting on December 18th.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children injured in crash near Madill
Ardmore police investigating after woman found shot, killed on H St. NW
Ardmore police investigating after woman found shot, killed on H St. NW
Inmates Ramon Perez and Raymond Ross escaped from the Fannin County Jail Saturday night,...
Fannin County Jail escapees in custody after four-day manhunt
The city started the demolition process of an apartment complex and an old motel.
Sherman demolishing two dilapidated buildings
Agents with OBN and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 2,500...
Authorities bust illegal marijuana operation in Jefferson County

Latest News

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said they’re looking for Jason Javon Franklin for his...
Ardmore Police still looking for suspect in several shootings
Sherman ISD shares progress on new multi-purpose stadium, plus what's going on with the land...
Updates on Sherman ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium & new elementary school
Ardmore Police are looking for Jason Javon Franklin, 37, who was allegedly involved in several...
Ardmore Police still looking for suspect in several shootings
The store is clear to re-open after three employees were sent to the emergency room.
Durant convenience store temporarily closes after potential hazard