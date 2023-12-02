Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

1 killed, 4 injured in shooting near a homeless camp in Las Vegas

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. The suspect fled in an unknown direction and is outstanding, a police spokesperson confirmed to FOX5.
By Cody Lee, Mike Allen, Dorothy Sedovic and FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - One person was killed after a shooting near a homeless camp Friday in Las Vegas.

Five people were shot during the incident. During a Las Vegas Metro Police press briefing Friday evening, Lt. Jason Johansson confirmed one victim died at the hospital. Another victim remains in critical condition and the three others are reported to be in stable condition.

According to police, the shooting happened near a homeless encampment by Interstate 95 at about 5:34 p.m.

As of Friday night, police are still searching for the suspect, who was described as a Black man in a hoodie. Police reported the man ran from the scene and then drove off in a black sedan.

Police are also working to determine what led to the shooting and whether it was an isolated incident.

A few people living in a homeless camp across the street where the shooting took place spoke with KVVU and said they knew the five people shot. One person said she heard about 12 gunshots but another said he heard fewer.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardmore Police said they arrested Sherl Batise, 50, in connection with a murder that was...
Ardmore Police make murder arrest
Hannah Roe and Trevon Inlow were arrested after an attempted home break in early Friday...
Two arrested after being caught during Love County break in
The store is clear to re-open after three employees were sent to the emergency room.
Durant convenience store temporarily closes after potential hazard
Oklahoma State University said in a statement that it “is appalled at the disturbing display...
Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas
The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is asking questions after finding burnt human remains in...
Human remains found in Broken Bow area house

Latest News

Gibson, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix, was adopted last month after spending nearly 300...
Animal shelter’s longest resident adopted after waiting nearly 300 days to find forever home
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says
A community in Ohio helped decorate a tree for a longtime resident who planted it 40 years ago.
Community helps man, 88, decorate evergreen tree he planted 40 years ago for Christmas
Palestinians look at destruction after the Israeli bombing In Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza...
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders