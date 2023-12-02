Grayson Co. trial wraps up for the week

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -After four days of trial, all witnesses took the stand and attorneys from both sides rested.

Beau Justin Watson is pleading self-defense in this trial after fatally shooting Jeremy O’bar over three years ago.

Watson said he had issues with O’bar, sneaking into his house and taunting him.

We know through trial that Watson’s ex-wife Elizabeth had been having relations with O’bar while still living under Watsons roof.

However Watson and Elizabeth had also been off and on since divorcing in 2010 and had seven children together.

The defense brought forward a private investigator named Daryl Parker.

Parker said his goal was to provide opinions on firearms and use of force.

Further he believes Watson suffered from “acute stress” from the incident, causing him to have distorted memory in several ways.

From police interviews Watson said he didn’t see a weapon on O’bar, but believed he had a knife.

Parker said because the room was dim and Watson suffered from tunnel vision, he couldn’t see O’bars’ hands.

From questioning by lead prosecutor Don Hoover, Parker does admit that anger can also cause tunnel vision.

Watson was heard to be angry in jail calls played for the jury.

We also know from trial that the men did not speak before the shooting occurred. Parker said this is because Watson was scared.

Further, Parker said Watson had distorted memory as he told police that O’bar was standing straight the whole time, however ballistic evidence contradicts that.

He believes O’bar was standing first, like Watson says, and then fell on the bed.

Trial will resume Monday, jurors will hear closing arguments from both sides.

They then will go back for deliberations and return with a verdict.

Watson faces up to life in prison, if found guilty.

