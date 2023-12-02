Wish List
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Fort Towson, Choctaw County Sheriff says

The man was shot after allegedly confronting officers with a rifle.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FORT TOWSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Fort Towson man has died in an officer-involved shooting at a bar Saturday morning, according to Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park.

Park says a Choctaw County deputy and another officer were at Tommy’s Bar in Fort Towson around 2:15 Saturday morning when 24-year-old Nathaniel Smith fired a weapon and the other officer returned fire, striking Smith.

No other details have yet been released.

