Sherman lights up Pecan Grove West Park with third annual Nights of Lights

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With sleigh bells ringing and children singing, all was merry and bright on Friday night in Sherman.

Recreation Coordinator Dylan Johnson said that this event is always a great chance to celebrate Christmas.

“We just love being able to celebrate this time of season and bring people out to our parks,” Johnson said.

Sherman Parks and Recreation turned Pecan Grove Park West into a winter wonderland with more than 100,000 lights strung among the trees.

“It takes roughly 6 to 8 weeks to put up all these lights, but our crews do an amazing, fantastic job,” Johnson said.

This is the third year for the Nights of Lights. Friday’s kickoff featured bounce houses, an appearance from Santa Claus, and a bonfire perfect for roasting up a holiday favorite, smores.

The Neblett Elementary school got everyone into the Christmas spirit with some classic Christmas tunes.

If you missed Friday’s festivites but still want to check out the lights, they will be on from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. every night for the rest of December.

