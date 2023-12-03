Toys for Tots hosts Stuff the Truck in Sherman, asking for more toys for older ages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Saturday morning at Five Below in Sherman, Toys for Tots was asking for donations to stuff their truck full of toys so that every child in Grayson and Fannin county has something to open up on Christmas morning.

Toys for Tots coordinator for Grayson and Fannin County Taylor Price said that they are really needing help this year.

“We need toys desperately, and we’re asking for the community to come in,” Price said. “Even if you can only buy one item, it’s really appreciated.”

For decades, Toys for Tots has been making Christmas wishes come true for millions of children, including local youth ambassador Ava Turner’s mom.

“She thought she wasn’t going to get Christmas until these people from Toys for Tots brought her some Christmas presents,” Turner said.

This year they’re also collecting gifts for older kids from 11 to 17, but they aren’t getting enough toys for that age range.

“I had to stop filling orders the other day because we’re out of toys on the shelf for that age group,” Price said. “I hate to leave that age group out because most of those kids do have younger siblings in the home, so it’s hard to fill an order to give the younger siblings Christmas if you’re not going to include the older siblings.”

Price says they have 3200 kids in need, and roughly 1500 orders filled so far.

“You can donate through the website if you want to make a monetary donation,” Price said. “If you’d like to donate toys, there are drop sites located all over Grayson and Fannin county.”

Our list of Toys for Tots drop off locations in Texoma can be found here and if you want to donate online you can do that here.

There’s still a lot of hard work to be done, but thanks to events like Stuff the Truck and the ongoing donations from the community, Toys for Tots is growing ever closer to their goal of giving every child a Merry Christmas.

