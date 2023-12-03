Warmer End to the Weekend

Sunday’s clear skies have seen temperatures South of the Red River break into the low 70s for highs. This comes ahead of a cold front that is currently moving through Oklahoma and will pass through Texoma later this evening. Wind gusts of 20+ mph have been recorded out of the Southwest and will rotate out of the Northwest for Monday. Temperatures on Monday will be about ten degrees cooler, which is the seasonal average for this time in December.

The first full week of December looks stable with no rain chances. Temperatures will slowly rise throughout the week back into highs in the 60s with another cold front moves through next weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

