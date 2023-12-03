Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Warmer End to the Weekend

Cold front moves through this evening
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunday’s clear skies have seen temperatures South of the Red River break into the low 70s for highs. This comes ahead of a cold front that is currently moving through Oklahoma and will pass through Texoma later this evening. Wind gusts of 20+ mph have been recorded out of the Southwest and will rotate out of the Northwest for Monday. Temperatures on Monday will be about ten degrees cooler, which is the seasonal average for this time in December.

The first full week of December looks stable with no rain chances. Temperatures will slowly rise throughout the week back into highs in the 60s with another cold front moves through next weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fort Towson man has died in an officer-involved shooting at a bar Saturday morning.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Fort Towson
Hannah Roe and Trevon Inlow were arrested after an attempted home break in early Friday...
Two arrested after being caught during Love County break in
Ardmore Police said they arrested Sherl Batise, 50, in connection with a murder that was...
Ardmore Police make murder arrest
After controversy that caught national attention, the show will go on for Sherman High...
Tickets on sale for Sherman High School’s production of ‘Oklahoma!’
Sherman Parks and Recreation turned Pecan Grove Park West into a winter wonderland with more...
Sherman lights up Pecan Grove West Park with third annual Nights of Lights

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 12/01/2023
Your Full Morning Weather 11/30/2023
Full Morning Weather 11/30/2023
Overnight Weather: Nov 29-30, 2023
Your Full Morning Weather 11/29/2023
Full Morning Weather 11/29/2023