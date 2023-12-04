Ardmore Police: man embezzled $30,000 over 7 years

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is charged with embezzling $15,000 from two different people.

Court documents alledge Sean Patrick McCarthy fraudulently appropriated money that two people entrusted him with.

Documents say the embezzlement began in January of 2016.

McCarthy was booked into the Carter County Jail for embezzlement of bank funds.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.