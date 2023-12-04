Chilly Nights, Mild Days...

It’s a lovely week in the cards for December, some scattered high clouds but no rain expected tonight as very weak upper wave passes. Lows tonight in the upper 30s, we’ll have nearly calm winds tonight and a northerly breeze behind a weak cold front for Tuesday. The front does little to impact our temperatures. Tuesday highs under mostly sunny skies should run in the low to mid 60s.

Southerly winds accelerate into the 25 to 35 mph range, highs should reach the 70s by Friday, very unusual for December, but this batch of warmness is quickly replaced with a surge of chilly air behind a Saturday cold front. An upper low will arrive in tandem with the front, so a windy, chilly Saturday with a fair chance of rain is in the forecast.

Dry and seasonably chilly weather returns for the first half of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.