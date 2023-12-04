Wish List
City of Sherman to re-visit tree ordinance proposal

By Kayla Holt
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman is working towards a tree preservation ordinance.

The request comes after residents expressed concerns that a lot of new developments were coming in and clearcutting trees.

“City council asked staff to look at what some other cities are doing and come back with a proposal for how we might be able to put something in ordinances that would provide for some protections, or at the very least, mitigation when they do go and cut trees down,” City of Sherman’s Communications Manager, Nate Strauch said.

Council had some changes they wanted to add to the ordinance proposal.

An updated proposal should be presented later this month or in January.

