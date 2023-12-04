Crash into horse sends 2 to hospital

FORT TOWSON, Okla. (KXII) - Two people-including a teenager-were injured after hitting a horse on the highway in Choctaw County.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Highway 70, east of Fort Towson.

Troopers said 32-year-old Cassie Tisho struck the horse with her car, and then ran off the road.

She was pinned for about half an hour and had to be flown to a Plano hospital after she was freed.

A 14-year-old passenger was also injured and sent to a Dallas area hospital. Two other passengers were not hurt.

Troopers said everyone was wearing a seat belt.

