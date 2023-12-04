Crash into horse sends 2 to hospital
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT TOWSON, Okla. (KXII) - Two people-including a teenager-were injured after hitting a horse on the highway in Choctaw County.
It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Highway 70, east of Fort Towson.
Troopers said 32-year-old Cassie Tisho struck the horse with her car, and then ran off the road.
She was pinned for about half an hour and had to be flown to a Plano hospital after she was freed.
A 14-year-old passenger was also injured and sent to a Dallas area hospital. Two other passengers were not hurt.
Troopers said everyone was wearing a seat belt.
