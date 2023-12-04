DA says no charges needed for hidden jail camera

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma District Attorney has decided not to file charges for the camera installed in the Carter County jail.

A year ago local attorney Jason May found the surveillance camera in a light fixture in an attorney-client room.

May told News 12 that he was concerned because conversations in that room are supposed to stay private between the defendant and the attorney.

At the time, the sheriff’s office told News 12 it was part of a jail contraband smuggling investigation from 20 years ago.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was in charge of the case, a recent press release from the District 22 office states District Attorney Erik Johnson reviewed the investigation and determined no charges are warranted.

