Santa came to town to perform at “A Swingin’ Christmas”

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Swing Orchestra’s annual Christmas concert included special performances.

For about 15 years, the annual Christmas concert put on by GSO continues to draw in a crowd,

With 18 members, the Gainesville Swing Orchestra has been around for about 43 years. At Sunday’s concert, just like every year, they’re hoping to spread Christmas cheer with the community, and they brought a special guest to help do so... Santa Clause came to town.

Dean Patterson was one of the original 17 members of GSO 43 years ago. When he retired from teaching algebra at Gainesville High School, he found another full-time gig, putting together “A Swingin’ Christmas.”

“I wanted to do something for the community to let them see that we’re not just a name, so I decided on a Christmas concert and we been building on it ever since,” said Patterson.

This year included a performance from Santa himself, along with classic holiday music like “Jingle Bells” and “Frosty the Snowman.”

Patterson said he looks forward to doing it all again next year.

“We always say that if you come in here and see the decorations and hear the music that we’re playing, and you still cant get the Christmas spirit, you’re probably the favorite nephew or niece of the Grinch,” said Patterson.

