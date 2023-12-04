Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Santa came to town to perform at “A Swingin’ Christmas”

Gainesville Swing Orchestra’s annual Christmas concert included special performances.
Gainesville Swing Orchestra’s annual Christmas concert included special performances.(KXII)
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Swing Orchestra’s annual Christmas concert included special performances.

For about 15 years, the annual Christmas concert put on by GSO continues to draw in a crowd,

With 18 members, the Gainesville Swing Orchestra has been around for about 43 years. At Sunday’s concert, just like every year, they’re hoping to spread Christmas cheer with the community, and they brought a special guest to help do so... Santa Clause came to town.

Dean Patterson was one of the original 17 members of GSO 43 years ago. When he retired from teaching algebra at Gainesville High School, he found another full-time gig, putting together “A Swingin’ Christmas.”

“I wanted to do something for the community to let them see that we’re not just a name, so I decided on a Christmas concert and we been building on it ever since,” said Patterson.

This year included a performance from Santa himself, along with classic holiday music like “Jingle Bells” and “Frosty the Snowman.”

Patterson said he looks forward to doing it all again next year.

“We always say that if you come in here and see the decorations and hear the music that we’re playing, and you still cant get the Christmas spirit, you’re probably the favorite nephew or niece of the Grinch,” said Patterson.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fort Towson man has died in an officer-involved shooting at a bar Saturday morning.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Fort Towson
Hannah Roe and Trevon Inlow were arrested after an attempted home break in early Friday...
Two arrested after being caught during Love County break in
Ardmore Police said they arrested Sherl Batise, 50, in connection with a murder that was...
Ardmore Police make murder arrest
After controversy that caught national attention, the show will go on for Sherman High...
Tickets on sale for Sherman High School’s production of ‘Oklahoma!’
Sherman Parks and Recreation turned Pecan Grove Park West into a winter wonderland with more...
Sherman lights up Pecan Grove West Park with third annual Nights of Lights

Latest News

On Saturday morning at Five Below in Sherman, Toys for Tots was asking for donations to stuff...
Toys for Tots hosts Stuff the Truck in Sherman, asking for more toys for older ages
A Fort Towson man has died in an officer-involved shooting at a bar Saturday morning.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Fort Towson
On Saturday morning at Five Below in Sherman, Toys for Tots was asking for donations to stuff...
Toys for Tots hosts Stuff the Truck in Sherman, asking for more toys for older ages
A Fort Towson man has died in an officer-involved shooting at a bar Saturday morning.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Fort Towson