Sherman’s Central Fire Station groundbreaking ceremony

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman’s Central Fire Station is getting a make-over!

“We’re adding three additional bays to the north side of the property, and everything that’s here currently will become the living quarters for the firefighters, really expanding the capacity,” Sherman Fire Chief, Billy Hartsfield explained.

Built in the 1960′s, Fire Station Number One houses seven firefighters, but when renovations are done, the expansion will allow room for eleven.

Located in the heart of Downtown Sherman, the city felt this station could benefit the most from upgrades.

“When we look at the incidents and where we serve the people the most, this one is centrally located to help the citizens. and so it made the most sense to increase its abilities to respond to emergencies,” Hartsfield continued.

The project is expected to cost around 7.7 million dollars and is part of the city’s vision of a more advanced look for downtown.

“So you’ll see site improvements for the entire block around central fire station. improved public parking. just overall appearance will change for the block one block south of downtown,” Hartsfield said.

The expanded space will also include new industry standard equipment that will serve the department’s needs for decades to come.

“The new facilities that we’re having require certain pieces of equipment that we haven’t generally had in the city of Sherman. So, this is going to allow us to have those larger pieces of equipment inside,” Sherman Mayor, David Plyler stated.

Construction is expected to take a year to complete.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.