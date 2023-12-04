Shooting at Local Sherman Gas Station

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sunday night, December 3 2023, we received reports of an attempted robbery at the Circle K on 1417 and US 75 in Sherman. According to Officer Emerson with the Sherman Police Department, a male attempted to rob a woman in the gas station parking lot. He shot at her car window and took her purse. Our News 12 reporter reports seeing officers putting tape and flags on the ground around the building. and an ambulance left the scene without its’ lights on. No injuries have been reported, and the officers recovered the purse but investigations are ongoing. We will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.