Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Target expands nonalcoholic drink lineup with several new brands

Target is offering new alcohol-free products from brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.
Target is offering new alcohol-free products from brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.(NOPE Beverages/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Want to be a star designated driver this holiday season or a dry January champ?

If so, Target has some new options for you.

It’s teaming up with an online retailer called Sèchey that specializes in alcohol-free spirits and wines.

Target’s new line features two celebrity-backed brands, including Kin Euphorics from model Bella Hadid and De Soi from singer Katy Perry.

It also has alcohol-free products from other brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.

Nearly a $500 million industry, boozeless beverage sales are growing as people opt for wellness over drunkenness and consumers are increasingly looking for options beyond water and soda.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fort Towson man has died in an officer-involved shooting at a bar Saturday morning.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Fort Towson
An Ardmore man is charged with embezzling $15,000 from two different people.
Ardmore Police: man embezzled $30,000 over 7 years
An Oklahoma District Attorney has decided not to file charges for the camera installed in the...
DA says no charges needed for hidden jail camera
Hannah Roe and Trevon Inlow were arrested after an attempted home break in early Friday...
Two arrested after being caught during Love County break in
Two people-including a teenager-were injured after hitting a horse on the highway in Choctaw...
Crash into horse sends 2 to hospital

Latest News

Gainesville Swing Orchestra’s annual Christmas concert included special performances.
Santa came to town to perform at “A Swingin’ Christmas”
FILE - Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos...
Taylor Swift breaks another Billboard record
It's a hectic scene at the Biloxi National Cemetery after a truck crashed through several...
Truck plows through national cemetery, breaking veterans’ headstones
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Monday, Dec....
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York