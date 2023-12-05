Ardmore man faces first degree murder charge, police search for second suspect

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Court documents state Ardmore Police responded to the 100 block of H street Northwest last Tuesday, where they discovered the body of a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, later identified as 30-year-old Lindrell Petties.

Officers were able to track the suspect’s movements using surveillance footage from residences and businesses nearby.

It captured the suspect entering the home with force by kicking down the back door before firing 6 shots from inside the residence.

Surveillance then shows the suspect leaving in a vehicle they traced to a nearby car wash. Footage there showed the driver - 50-year-old Sherl Batise - answering a phone call from a pay phone moments before leaving to pick up the second assailant and drop him off at a different location north of the crime scene.

Officers were able to trace the vehicle back to Batise and arrest him two days later.

Time stamps on surveillance footage shows that Batise was not the one who entered the home, but after arrest made several admissions of his involvement in the homicide.

Monday, Batise had his initial court hearing at the Carter County Courthouse, charged with first degree murder and bond was set at 1 million dollars.

Ardmore Police say they’re still looking for the second suspect involved in the murder.

