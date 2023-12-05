Ardmore woman facing child neglect charges

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore mother is two felony charges after her newborn twins tested positive for drugs.

Oklahoma court records indicate that Kayla Love, 37, tested positive for opiates and methamphetamine while pregnant, and she admitted to using the drugs for most of her pregnancy.

Both of the children tested positive for hydrocodone at birth.

Love faces up to life in prison if convicted.

