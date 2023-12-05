Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Camper fire leaves one person dead in Sherman

At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, a fifth-wheel camper caught fire at the Crossroads Mobile Home RV...
At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, a fifth-wheel camper caught fire at the Crossroads Mobile Home RV Community off of Texoma Parkway.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An early morning camper fire left one person dead in Sherman.

At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, a fifth-wheel camper caught fire at the Crossroads Mobile Home and RV Community off of Texoma Parkway.

Sherman Fire Rescue Chief, Billy Bob Hartsfield, said the occupant inside was killed.

The fire is under investigation but the Hartsfield believes it was an accident.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Love, 37, is two felony charges after her newborn twins tested positive for drugs.
Ardmore woman facing child neglect charges
Sherman Police investigate attempted robbery on Sun, Dec. 3, 2023.
Shots fired in attempted Sherman robbery
An Oklahoma District Attorney has decided not to file charges for the camera installed in the...
DA says no charges needed for hidden jail camera
An Ardmore man is charged with embezzling $15,000 from two different people.
Ardmore Police: Man embezzled $30,000 over 7 years
Police in Duncan are asking for the public’s help finding Amber Jones, 41, who was reported...
Duncan Police search for missing woman

Latest News

Hospital President Terence Farrell said cardiac arrest is the number one cause of death in the...
Mercy Ada fighting deadly heart disease trends with new heart attack center
Ardmore man faces first degree murder charge, police search for second suspect
Details emerge in Ardmore murder arrest, second suspect remains at large
A police chase ended in a crash after someone spotted their stolen truck being driven down...
Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash, arrest in Love County
Hospital President Terence Farrell said cardiac arrest is the number one cause of death in the...
Mercy Ada fighting deadly heart disease trends with new heart attack center