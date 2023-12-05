Camper fire leaves one person dead in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An early morning camper fire left one person dead in Sherman.

At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, a fifth-wheel camper caught fire at the Crossroads Mobile Home and RV Community off of Texoma Parkway.

Sherman Fire Rescue Chief, Billy Bob Hartsfield, said the occupant inside was killed.

The fire is under investigation but the Hartsfield believes it was an accident.

