Choctaw County man arrested on child pornography charges

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An FBI investigation landed a Choctaw County man accused of possessing child pornography in jail.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said that Clyde Crews was arrested Monday at a home near the Choctaw and Pushmataha County line after deputies and federal agents found child porn on his phone.

Crews was booked into the Choctaw County Jail.

