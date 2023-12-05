Deliberations will continue Tuesday in Grayson Co. murder trial

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Jurors have been sent home for the night in a Sherman murder trial.

Beau Justin Watson is on trial for the murder of Jeremy O’bar over three years ago.

The 12 men and women who have heard all the evidence in this case since trial began last Tuesday deliberated for over 3 hours before going home for the day.

Watson fatally shot O’bar in June of 2020 in Watson’s home in Sherman.

Watson said he had issues with O’bar, sneaking into his house and taunting him as Watson’s ex-wife, Elizabeth had been having relations with O’bar while still living under Watson’s roof.

Elizabeth had been in and out of jail for drug use and fraud.

It was in her bond agreement that she had to live with Watson.

However, Watson and Elizabeth had also been off and on since divorcing in 2010. From jail calls and texts between Watson and Elizabeth, we learn that Watson was upset that Elizabeth was having relations with O’bar.

In the calls Elizabeth tells Watson to bail her out and that they’ll take care of O’bar together.

She continues to say that he needs to take O’bar away from her so that she’s left with nothing but Watson.

Watson is also heard saying that he always had an obsession or desire to kill someone.

In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover said Watson got a tattoo after the shooting of an eyeball, with O’bars’ initials.

The jurors will return Tuesday morning to continue deliberations.

If they find him guilty, the same jury will recommend a sentence.

Watson would face anywhere from 5 to 99 years or life in prison if he’s convicted of murder.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.