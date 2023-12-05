Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison students send letters to Santa

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Nietling Family Eye Care in Denison!
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Nietling Family Eye Care in Denison!(KXII)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Nietling Family Eye Care in Denison!

Kids from St. Luke’s are dropping off letters to Santa, a tradition started by a local furniture store owner 68 years ago.

“When they closed their store, the owner then Marcus Hubbard, asked me if I would take over the center’s mailbox and keep it going on main street,” Nietling Family Eye Care’s Dr. Dennis Nietling said.

For the past seven years, Dr. Nietling has hosted the event at his office, allowing kids the chance to meet old Saint Nick himself.

What are they asking for?

“Millions of Barbies”, said one student.

And of course, “hot wheels”, another student replied.

Luckily, Santa said all of the students were on the good list, so things are looking pretty promising.

“Their faces light up every time, and it’s just it’s the joy of the season that that brings everybody together,” Santa Claus shared.

Its a tradition Dr. Nietling is proud to keep alive.

" I appreciate all the people of our community for the support they’ve given over the years,” Dr. Nietling expressed.

You don’t have to be a patient at Nietling Family Eye Care to drop off a letter to Santa, his bright red mailbox is open to all through December 21st.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Love, 37, is two felony charges after her newborn twins tested positive for drugs.
Ardmore woman facing child neglect charges
Sherman Police investigate attempted robbery on Sun, Dec. 3, 2023.
Shots fired in attempted Sherman robbery
An Oklahoma District Attorney has decided not to file charges for the camera installed in the...
DA says no charges needed for hidden jail camera
An Ardmore man is charged with embezzling $15,000 from two different people.
Ardmore Police: Man embezzled $30,000 over 7 years
Police in Duncan are asking for the public’s help finding Amber Jones, 41, who was reported...
Duncan Police search for missing woman

Latest News

An FBI investigation landed Clyde Crews, a Choctaw County man accused of possessing child...
Choctaw County man arrested on child pornography charges
KXII is proud to once again partner with local Toys for Tots organizations on both sides of...
Talk of the Town: Toys for Tots
A man was seriously injured in a crash that brought traffic to a crawl on Highway 69-75 in...
Man flown to hospital after Colbert crash
Mercy Hospital in Ardmore was recognized as one of the top rural hospitals in the country.
Mercy Ardmore wins rural hospital award
Kenneth Bray, 52, is facing multiple charges after charred remains were found on his property...
McCurtain County man charged after remains found on property