Denison students send letters to Santa

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Nietling Family Eye Care in Denison!

Kids from St. Luke’s are dropping off letters to Santa, a tradition started by a local furniture store owner 68 years ago.

“When they closed their store, the owner then Marcus Hubbard, asked me if I would take over the center’s mailbox and keep it going on main street,” Nietling Family Eye Care’s Dr. Dennis Nietling said.

For the past seven years, Dr. Nietling has hosted the event at his office, allowing kids the chance to meet old Saint Nick himself.

What are they asking for?

“Millions of Barbies”, said one student.

And of course, “hot wheels”, another student replied.

Luckily, Santa said all of the students were on the good list, so things are looking pretty promising.

“Their faces light up every time, and it’s just it’s the joy of the season that that brings everybody together,” Santa Claus shared.

Its a tradition Dr. Nietling is proud to keep alive.

" I appreciate all the people of our community for the support they’ve given over the years,” Dr. Nietling expressed.

You don’t have to be a patient at Nietling Family Eye Care to drop off a letter to Santa, his bright red mailbox is open to all through December 21st.

