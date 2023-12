DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - Police in Duncan are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

According to the Duncan Police Department, Amber Jones, 41, was reported missing Friday.

Jones is 5 feet 5 inches with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Duncan Police Department at 580-255-2112.

Missing Person: Amber Dawn Jones 10-4-82 5-5 165 lbs If you have any information, contact the Duncan Police Department at 580-255-2112 Posted by City of Duncan OK- Police Department on Friday, December 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.