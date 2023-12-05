The Durant Christmas tree is shining bright!

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The tree lighting ceremony outside of City Hall is a long-standing tradition.

Monday night, the city of Durant lit up the Christmas tree, and this year’s tree lighting ceremony was different from the rest. “We added some new things this year like with the dj, we wanted to bring some more fun we wanted to bring some more energy into the event,” said Durant’s public information officer, Rebecca Carroll.

There was a lot of rocking around this year’s Christmas tree... musical chairs, hot chocolate, and cookies.

The Durant Church of Christ provided the Christmas treats while Santa and Mrs. Claus posed for selfies, thanks to Main Street.

Some people shared what their favorite part of the tree lighting is:

“I like seeing my kids when the lights turn on and how excited he gets.”

“I like the lights they’re really pretty... the ornaments are really pretty.”

“All the people together, town square, town coming together for the holidays.”

“I enjoyed making the hot chocolate for everyone.”

“I love bringing joy to the kids to see Santa.”

