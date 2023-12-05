Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

The Durant Christmas tree is shining bright!

The tree lighting ceremony outside of City Hall is a long-standing tradition.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The tree lighting ceremony outside of City Hall is a long-standing tradition.

Monday night, the city of Durant lit up the Christmas tree, and this year’s tree lighting ceremony was different from the rest. “We added some new things this year like with the dj, we wanted to bring some more fun we wanted to bring some more energy into the event,” said Durant’s public information officer, Rebecca Carroll.

There was a lot of rocking around this year’s Christmas tree... musical chairs, hot chocolate, and cookies.

The Durant Church of Christ provided the Christmas treats while Santa and Mrs. Claus posed for selfies, thanks to Main Street.

Some people shared what their favorite part of the tree lighting is:

“I like seeing my kids when the lights turn on and how excited he gets.”

“I like the lights they’re really pretty... the ornaments are really pretty.”

“All the people together, town square, town coming together for the holidays.”

“I enjoyed making the hot chocolate for everyone.”

“I love bringing joy to the kids to see Santa.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fort Towson man has died in an officer-involved shooting at a bar Saturday morning.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Fort Towson
Sherman Police investigate attempted robbery on Sun, Dec. 3, 2023.
Shots fired in attempted Sherman robbery
An Oklahoma District Attorney has decided not to file charges for the camera installed in the...
DA says no charges needed for hidden jail camera
An Ardmore man is charged with embezzling $15,000 from two different people.
Ardmore Police: man embezzled $30,000 over 7 years
Two people-including a teenager-were injured after hitting a horse on the highway in Choctaw...
Crash into horse sends 2 to hospital

Latest News

The tree lighting ceremony outside of City Hall is a long-standing tradition.
The Durant Christmas tree is shining bright!
Police in Duncan are asking for the public’s help finding Amber Jones, 41, who was reported...
Duncan Police search for missing woman
Kayla Love, 37, is two felony charges after her newborn twins tested positive for drugs.
Ardmore woman facing child neglect charges
Oklahoma Natural Gas customers can now participate in a new, optional, renewable gas program.
ONG announces renewable natural gas program