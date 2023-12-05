Wish List
Frost Tonight, Another Sunny Time Wednesday

BIG winds in the mix Thursday and Friday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Expect a clear and cold night with lows in the 30s. Widespread frost can be expected. Wednesday is going to be a,lovely day by early December standards, similar to Tuesday, but instead of northerly breezes, they’ll be from the south with highs in the lower 60s.

The surface pressure field tightens dramatically on Thursday and Friday, leaving us with southerly gusts of up to 35 mph both days. This will accomplish two things: 1) continue the warming trend, and 2) increase the cloud cover.

A fast-moving cold front and upper wave pass Saturday and interact with the low-level moisture, making for a chance of rain along with a windy and much cooler day. Saturday temperatures will remain in the 40s through the day with northerly winds of 30 mph, wind chills will be in the 30s most of the day.

The remainder of the 7-day forecast looks quiet with seasonably cold nights and sunny, mild days.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

