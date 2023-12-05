Katie Palmer Project brightens holiday season for families

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Katie Palmer Project is looking to brighten the holiday season for families who are struggling by giving the gift of light.

Katie Palmer was a Denison teacher, wife, and mother who was killed when she was hit by a pickup truck while walking in her neighborhood in April 2020.

“Behind this project is let Katie’s light shine and so the brighter it is the more meaningful it can be,” said Noah Stroud, a Christmas light contractor.

The project accepts nominations for families beginning in October. It then selects up to 12 families nationwide to be gifted Christmas lights.

“All of those families have had pretty hard years, if not the hardest years of their lives,” Stroud said.

This year, the Jones family from Denison was picked. Jesse Jones said he and his family have suffered the loss of five family members in 2023. On Tuesday his mother’s home was decked with lights.

“I had tears of joy to myself,” Jones said, “It’s a true blessing to see people come together and help each other out.”

The Jones Family now has something to make even their darkest nights bright this holiday season.

“Every one of us has a light that shines in the world and then when you lose people and you have something like this done, it helps to just keep their light shining,” Jones said.

For the Denison Community, these lights symbolize the woman at the center of this project, Katie Palmer.

“This is a small thing that we can do to help brighten up their day,” Stroud said.

To nominate a family to receive Christmas lights next year visit the Katie Palmer Project website.

