Man flown to hospital after Colbert crash
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was seriously injured in a crash that brought traffic to a crawl on Highway 69-75 in Colbert Tuesday morning.
The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes just north of Leavenworth Trail.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Atoka man Russell Fugate, 61, was flown to a McKinney hospital with serious injuries.
The other driver wasn’t hurt, and troopers are still investigating how the crash happened.
