Man flown to hospital after Colbert crash

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was seriously injured in a crash that brought traffic to a crawl on Highway 69-75 in Colbert Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes just north of Leavenworth Trail.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Atoka man Russell Fugate, 61, was flown to a McKinney hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver wasn’t hurt, and troopers are still investigating how the crash happened.

