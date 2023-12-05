Wish List
McCurtain County man charged after remains found on property

Kenneth Bray, 52, is facing multiple charges after charred remains were found on his property...
Kenneth Bray, 52, is facing multiple charges after charred remains were found on his property east of Broken Bow.(McCurtain County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man is facing multiple charges after charred remains were found on his property east of Broken Bow.

Jail records show that Kenneth Bray, 52, was booked into the McCurtain County Jail on a charge of desecration of a human corpse.

Court records state that Bray has also been charged with having a firearm as a felon and possessing stolen property after authorities found a stolen U-Haul trailer on his land.

Authorities went to Bray’s home while they were searching for Broken Bow man Willis Marshall, 32, who has been missing since early November.

Identification of the remains is still pending.

