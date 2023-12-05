Mercy Ada fighting deadly heart disease trends with new heart attack center

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Residents who live in a rural area are nearly 20 percent more likely to develop heart failure, according to the National Institutes of Health.

A new cardiac lab at Mercy Ada is working to nip that in bud.

Hospital President Terence Farrell said cardiac arrest is the number one cause of death in the region, so Mercy wanted to make it easier for patients to get treated without having to travel to Oklahoma City.

“People should be able to stay home and receive care,” Farrell said. “Make it convenient, make it accessible.”

Dr. Payman Sattar said when someone has a heart attack, its a race against time to get blood flowing to the heart again.

Previously heart attack patients would have to be flown or driven to Oklahoma City for life saving cardiac interventions.

“We have a saying that time is muscle. any time that we shorten there’s less problems with the heart muscle,” Sattar said. “[By performing procedures in the new lab,] typically we’re done by the time the patient would get over there. So we’re trying to minimize the amount of time that the heart muscle is not receiving blood flow and oxygen.”

Farrell said while other rural hospitals around the country are closing down programs, Mercy Ada is expanding their cardiac programs.

“About a quarter of a million people are affected by the availability of this service,” Farrell said. “We want to be the best. We want to give the very best care available.”

The lab’s first patient came from the ER.

“We were able to get into his heart artery, we took some pictures and noticed that one of his arterys was completely blocked,” Sattar said. “Really, within 48 minutes of hitting the door of our cath lab we were able to take care of everything. He did quite well, and walked out of the hospital a couple days later.”

Now they’ve saved 16 lives.

“We treat every patient like they are our own family,” Nurse Carolyn Neace said.

Neace’s sister, mother, and father have been that heart patient before.

“These may not be my people but they may as well be my people,” Neace said.

Neace is managing the lab, which she said is as state-of-the-art as any program in a big city.

“Now all we need to do is get the word out,” Neace said. “This means everything to Ada.”

