Mercy Ardmore wins rural hospital award

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Hospital in Ardmore was recognized as one of the top rural hospitals in the country.

Mercy announced that Mercy Hospital Ardmore was named a top rural hospital for 2023 by The Leapfrog Group.

A survey evaluated Mercy on quality, patient safety and performance.

More than 2,100 hospitals were considered, and only 15 hospitals nationwide received the award.

Mercy was one of three hospitals in Oklahoma to receive the award, and they were also awarded a performance leadership award for patient outcomes.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.